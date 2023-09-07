International manager now thinks Celtic have two ‘superstars’ in the making – Peter Grant

Celtic’s recruitment policy of buying young talent and developing them to make a profit is one that has served us well over the last two decades.

The fans have seen the likes of Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard all come to Celtic, be a success and make their big money moves off the back of their Celtic exploits.

And it seems the club may have another two players that could net them a fortune in the coming years. That’s according to Peter Grant.

The former Celtic midfielder was speaking about Hyeongyu Oh and Hyunjun Yang when he revealed what South Korea national boss, Jurgen Klinsmann, thinks about them.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He rates them really highly and I think knows a player. There’s no doubting that. When someone like [Jurgen] Klinsmann rates the boys, he thinks they are going to be superstars.

“Forget how young they are, they all seem to be playing with that enthusiasm. And every one of them affected the game.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

“Last year we used to talk about that quite a lot. But now they’re getting that fitness level back and these boys are going to come back stronger.

“Celtic are going to get stronger, there is no doubt about that because it’s important areas of the field that they are missing at this moment in time.”

Oh certainly has shown that he has a keen eye for goal since his arrival at Parkhead. TBR Celtic spoke yesterday how the Korean has averaged a goal every 86 minutes since joining the Bhoys.

And as for Yang, the tricky winger has shown flashes of his skills that, when he gets them, extra minutes on the park will help build his confidence as he settles in with his new teammates.

The Celtic fans, and the board, will be hoping that Klinsmann’s prediction will come true. For the fans, it means they get to watch special players on the park. For the board, it means more millions rolling into the coffers as their business plan continues to serve the club well.

