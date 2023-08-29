26-year-old fringe player in ‘final negotiations’ for Celtic exit

With Celtic’s priority, this week, centred around getting new players in to add quality to the first-team, it is sometimes difficult to remember that there are players currently at the club that need to move on.

And it looks like that could very well happen before the week is out as Celtic striker, Albian Ajeti, looks set to leave the club.

A report from Turkish media outlet, Gaziantep Gunes, has claimed that the Swiss international striker is now in the ‘final negotiations’ to seal a move away from Celtic Park to Turkish Super Lig side, Gaziantep FK.

The report states, “Albian Ajeti, who made his mark but whose performance has declined, has been revealed to be a suitor of Gaziantep FK, while negotiations with the player and his club have started and the player is expected to arrive in our city tomorrow while the final negotiations are being held.” [translated by Deep L]

Celtic must look to trim the squad before Friday

If the move does go through, it would signal the end of a three-year spell at Celtic for Ajeti where he has struggled to make any sort of impact since his £4.5m move to Glasgow from West Ham.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

In those three years, the Swiss striker has made 48 appearances for Celtic scoring just eight goals. A Neil Lennon signing, Ajeti was brought in to help the club seal their tenth title in a row in the summer of 2020.

A year-long loan spell at Strum Graz last season also proved fruitless as Ajeti returned to Glasgow injured.

The likes of Ismaila Soro and James McCarthy may well be moved on with Liam Scales and Yuki Kobayashi’s short-term futures likely to remain at Celtic whilst Brendan Rodgers negotiates a difficult period of injuries to key central defensive players.

Although this is welcome news for both Celtic and Ajeti, the club must be looking to offload other players who will play no part moving forward.

In other news, ‘The only one’: Neil Lennon claims 22-year-old is the only Celtic player who looks like he’s really trying right now