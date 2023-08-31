Celtic agree terms to bring 26-year-old player in on loan

Celtic have agreed terms with Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, to bring him to Paradise according to Sky Sports’, Anthony Joseph.

Taking to social media platform X, Joseph said, “UPDATE: Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has agreed terms on a loan deal with Celtic.

“It’s understood his situation will be reassessed in the January window. Phillips, 26, is joining the Scottish champions to help ease their centre-back injury crisis.”

The move means that Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, is set to add his eighth summer signing since joining the club in June this year.

TBR Celtic told this morning how Phillips had arrived in Glasgow to finalise a deal to bring him to the SPFL.

Phillips looks set to make his debut this weekend and is likely to be partner Gustaf Lagerbielke in the heart of Celtic’s defence as Brendan Rodgers faces Rangers in the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Celtic have been decimated by injuries and currently have four central defenders on the treatment table. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki have both suffered hamstring injuries that will keep them out medium term.

Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh are also on the injured list and whilst the Japanese defender is not expected to be out for much longer, Welsh is set for a four-month spell on the sidelines as he is scheduled to receive surgery after rupturing his ankle ligaments in training.

The news will come as a welcome boost to the Celtic fans who were probably looking forward to the Ibrox clash with trepidation rather than expectation.

