Celtic are now hoping to sign the ‘most wanted young goalkeeper’ in Britain, Man City also keen

Celtic are hoping to add one of Britain’s top goalkeeping prospects this summer as a report from The Sun has suggested that they have been alerted to Queens Park ‘keeper, Callan McKenna.

The young 16-year-old has been a regular for The Spiders in the Scottish Championship and his performances have been so impressive this season that he is keeping first-choice keeper and last season’s Championship Goalkeeper of the Season, Callum Ferrie, out the side.

McKenna has been hitting the headlines this week after he used a Cryuff turn on his goalline to evade an Arbroath striker on his goal line in the 1-0 win over Arbroath last weekend.

However, it seems that Celtic are not the only club that is interested in the young teenager. Man City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Rangers are all said to be tracking the youngster.

The report also says that Queens Park would be keen for a ‘big-money’ transfer fee and to have a loan-back agreement added to any potential deal.

McKenna has made six appearances for Queens Park so far this season and has kept two clean sheets helping his club sit proudly at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

McKenna was recently called up to the Scotland u19 squad this week and could make his debut in the upcoming matches against Belgium and the Czech Republic next month. He has 4 caps at u17 level and two for Scotland’s u18s. [Transfermarkt]

With Celtic facing stiff competition from England, they would really have to pull out all the stops to convince the youngster to sign with the club.

McKenna does look like an exciting talent and, clearly, this would be a development signing by the club. And whilst building for the future is important, the Celtic fans will be looking for Brendan Rodgers to also add a first-team-ready goalkeeper to the ranks.

