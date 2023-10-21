‘Bulletproof’ Arsenal player should not play vs Chelsea today

ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to not risk Bukayo Saka against Chelsea this evening.

The 22-year-old Englishman is a doubt for the derby today. He suffered a hamstring injury a few days before the international break and has been working hard in training to try and be fit for the game this evening. Moreno, however, claimed on ESPN that he doesn’t want to see Saka at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta should not use Bukayo Saka for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening, and all eyes will be on the team sheet before the game to see if Bukayo Saka has made it.

The winger, hailed as ‘bulletproof‘ by Kevin Campbell for his toughness (Highbury Squad), missed the win against Manchester City and had to withdraw from international duty due to the injury he suffered at Lens. Many feel Mikel Arteta made a mistake playing him in that game in France.

There is a small chance Saka will be back fit for the derby at the Bridge today, but ESPN pundit Moreno has begged Arteta to not risk him.

He feels that even if Saka and the medical team give the green light, Arteta should just tell the 22-year-old to wait another week as it’s just not worth the risk.

He said: “You have to really make sure if you’re Mikel Arteta that Bukayo Saka is actually completely 100% fit and ready to go if you’re going to put him out there on the field. It’s very early on in the season to make this or turn this from a two-three week injury to a six-week injury because you’re trying to push him against Chelsea.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“I don’t think this early in the season even if it is against Chelsea I don’t think this game is worth the risk.

“They can still win without Bukayo Saka or they should be able to win without Bukayo Saka, but I think in order for Arsenal to achieve the things that they want to achieve this season, he’s going to have to be at the centre of everything that they do in the attack. He gives this team something different down the right-hand side and just his presence on the field creates I think a different type of energy for Arsenal in the final third.

“So, don’t take a chance if you don’t have to. You have to be very sure that Bukayo Saka is 100% fit and ready to go. I don’t care what the player tells you – the player’s always going to tell you ‘I’m good’, I don’t care what the doctors tell you either. Even if they tell you he’s ready, if I were Mikel Arteta, wait another week!”

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal can beat Chelsea without Saka

Playing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is never easy, but this Arsenal side has what it takes to beat them even without Bukayo Saka.

Yes, the 22-year-old is Arsenal’s best player, but if Mikel Arteta‘s men can beat Manchester City without Saka, they should be able to get the better of Mauricio Pochettino’s side quite comfortably.

Arsenal have tricky games coming up in the next few weeks. We play twice a week right up until the next international break, and we will need all our players in great condition for those games.

Saka, in particular, has to be as fresh as he can be, and the best way to ensure that is by giving him a few more days to recover instead of pushing him to play at Chelsea today.