Mikel Arteta says injured Arsenal star took just two days off during the entire international break

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that Bukayo Saka worked tirelessly during the international break to try and get himself back to full fitness.

The 22-year-old suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the game against Lens a few days before the break. He even missed the win over Manchester City as a result, but he’s doing everything he possibly can to be fit for the game against Chelsea today.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka took just two days off during the international break

Almost every Arsenal fan has been crying for Bukayo Saka to get some rest.

The Englishman has played a crazy amount of football for his age over the last few years, and that was visibly taking a toll on him.

Despite leaving the pitch in pain in consecutive games, Mikel Arteta gambled and started him at Lens. That backfired, and Saka had to withdraw from the England squad as a result. He is now a doubt for the game at Chelsea this evening as well.

Speaking about the 22-year-old yesterday, Arteta revealed that Saka has been working extremely hard at London Colney to get himself back to full fitness.

The Arsenal boss also revealed that he hasn’t really had much rest as he has constantly been at the training ground – apart from just two days during this international break.

Arteta said, as per Arsenal.com: “He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let’s see where he is at today (yesterday).

“He had a couple of days off that he needed, but the rest unfortunately has not been rest for him because he needed the treatment and training to get ready to be available against Chelsea.

“I think we have to play him when we see he is in the right condition to play – mentally, physically and that he’s performing. He needs to deserve to play, that’s another story, but so far when he’s played that amount of minutes, it’s because we believe he was ready to cope with that.”

Arteta should not risk Saka today

Bukayo Saka is up there with the best players in the Premier League, and he is one of Arsenal’s most important players as well.

It is understandable why Mikel Arteta is always tempted to start him on that right flank, but if there is even the tiniest of risks, the Arsenal boss should just let him rest today.

Yes, the game against Chelsea is a big one, but Arsenal are more than capable of beating the Blues without Saka, having already gotten the better of Manchester City in the Englishman’s absence a fortnight ago.

It will be interesting to see what Arteta will do, but we just think starting Saka today is not worth the risk.