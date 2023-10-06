‘Arsenal’s best player’: Pundit says Arsenal have a player who’s even better than Martin Odegaard

Arsenal have some truly exceptional players on their books right now.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba all have to be considered in that world-class category these days, but the jewel in their crown is undoubtedly Bukayo Saka.

A homegrown star who has turned out to be one of the best players in the world. Every team in Europe probably wishes they could produce a player like Saka.

Saka is vitally important to Arsenal, and, sadly, it looks like he could miss this weekend’s game against Manchester City with injury.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto has been discussing Saka’s injury, and he says that the winger is irreplaceable, claiming that he is actually Arsenal’s best player ahead of the likes of Odegaard and Martinelli.

Saka Arsenal’s best

Minto shared his view on Saka and his injury.

“I think when someone is that good there is no alternative, like with Kevin De Bruyne and like Rodri. You want players to slip into that position but they won’t do the same job. I think Saka is that good. It’s a testament to the youngster, he’s been Arsenal’s best player over the last three or four seasons, I understand the reliance to a point, I like Arteta and I like what he represents, but there has to be a point where you rest this guy,” Minto said.

Disaster

If ever there was a time that Arsenal didn’t want Saka to be picking up an injury, this is it.

As Minto says, Saka is the Gunners best, and perhaps most important player, and potentially losing him ahead of this crunch clash against Manchester City this weekend is a disaster.

The Gunners will need to be at their very best if they are to beat City on Sunday, and it will be an uphill task if they don’t have Saka available for selection.

Fingers crossed Saka manages to beat the odds and is able to feature against the Premier League champions this weekend.