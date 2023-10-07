Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates tomorrow, and Paul Merson believes Mikel Arteta made an error with Bukayo Saka this week.

The Gunners have a dreadful record against Pep Guardiola‘s side in the Premier League. The last time they beat them in the league was in December 2015, when Arsene Wenger was still at the helm. Arteta would love to change that tomorrow.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paul Merson suggests Mikel Arteta has made a mistake before Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal should ideally have no fear going into the game against Manchester City, but the Gunners could be without Bukayo Saka, which changes everything.

The 22-year-old is arguably their best player. He has been magnificent under Mikel Arteta over the last few years and is one of the first names on the team sheet every game.

In the two fixtures he played in before Arsenal took on Lens this week, Saka hobbled off the pitch with a knock. He looked in serious pain on both occasions.

Many felt Arteta would give him a break midweek, but Saka started and that decision backfired. The 22-year-old came off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, and he is a doubt for the game tomorrow.

Paul Merson can’t understand why Arteta decided to start him against Lens on Tuesday.

He wrote on Sportskeeda: “I didn’t expect Arsenal to beat Lens this week, and I’m not sure why Arteta chose to play Bukayo Saka.

“He’s got a big game coming up against Manchester City, and his decision could come back to bite them.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Losing Saka would be a huge blow

Arsenal had a very successful summer transfer window, but the one mistake they made was not signing a like-for-like backup for Bukayo Saka.

Yes, the Gunners have Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and even Eddie Nketiah who can play there, but none of the above can do what Saka does.

That decision could backfire tomorrow when Manchester City come to town in what will be Arsenal’s biggest game of the season yet.

Saka hasn’t been ruled out, which is a good sign. Arsenal fans will be hoping he can make it.