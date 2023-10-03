Bukayo Saka is everything you would want in a footballer these days.

The winger is supremely talented and has bags of potential, but, as the old saying goes, the best ability in football is availability.

Saka has this incredible knack of always being fit. He’s started more than 80 Premier League games in a row for Arsenal, and even when that run has looked in danger, he’s continued on.

The winger came off against Bournemouth with an injury at the weekend, but, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell backed him to be back against Manchester City next week, claiming that the winger is seemingly bulletproof and as tough as old boots.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Saka indestructible

Campbell spoke about the winger and his incredible durability.

“That’s why you go to Bournemouth and it’s so important to get that result and the clean sheet to get Havertz scoring and get Saka scoring, I don’t like the way Saka came off, but he’s going to be fine, that guy is bulletproof, he is as tough as old boots Saka,” Campbell said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Won’t last forever

Saka’s durability in this game is a real sight to behold, but the sad thing is that this won’t last forever.

At the age of 22, Saka probably feels like he can take on the world, but, trust us, as he gets older and all of these minutes accumulate, wear and tear will take hold.

Saka is playing a ridiculous amount of games right now, and while it’s brilliant to watch, we have to question whether or not it’s for the best in the long-term.

Saka is a special player, and we hope he has a long career, but the way he’s going right now, we can see him getting burnt out before his time.