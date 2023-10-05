Bukayo Saka picked up an injury on Tuesday, and ever since he came off against Lens, we’ve not heard too much about what his issue is.

Mikel Arteta was very coy after the game, stating that it was an injury picked up when he performed a backheel, but he refused to divulge what type of injury this was and, crucially, whether or not it was a hamstring problem.

However, speaking on Inside Arsenal, Charles Watts has now shared that he’s led to believe that Saka’s issue is indeed hamstring related as that’s what the initial murmurs from the Arsenal camp suggest.

Saka’s issue is hamstring related

Watts shared what he’s been hearing about Saka.

“Gareth Southgate is set to announce that squad today, so we will find out more when that comes. It’s pretty clear that it is a hamstring issue, those are the initial reports that are coming out from the camp after the game against Lens on Tuesday night. If that is the case, even if he is fit to play this weekend, if there is a way he is fit to feature, do you have to be cautious anyway. He’s limped off in his last three games, as much as we want him to play against Man City, it may be best to leave him out. If there is a doubt over a hamstring I don’t think you can risk it because it will just go, if it’s half gone already, it will just go,” Watts said.

Can’t start

As Watts says, Saka can’t start this weekend if he is going into the game with a hamstring problem.

As anyone who has picked up one of these injuries will tell you, you need to rest and recuperate before getting back on the pitch.

These issues can just persist and persist if you don’t let your body recover, and while it’s drastic, it can affect careers for years if not handled correctly.

It’s a massive shame that Saka may have to miss this weekend’s game, but player welfare has to come first in situations like this.