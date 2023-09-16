Brendan Rodgers will now surely unleash ‘unbelievable’ 26-year-old for Celtic against Dundee, Predicted XI

It’s the day the Celtic fans have all been waiting for. The day the domestic action resumes and next up for the Hoops is Dundee at Parkhead.

With Brendan Rodgers looking to increase his lead at the top of the table, it is now time for the Celtic manager to unleash on-loan Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips this afternoon.

After what Mark Guidi had to say about him earlier this week, it’s time the fans got to see what he is all about.

The 26-year-old unbelievable player was acquired by Celtic to help alleviate their defensive injury crisis towards the end of the transfer window.

Phillips didn’t feature against Rangers in the 1-0 win at Ibrox but could now make his debut against the Dens Park side at 3pm.

Who will drop out? Will the Ibrox Man of the Match, Liam Scales, need to make way or new summer signing from Elfsbord, Gustaf Lagerbielke need to cool his heels on the bench? Let’s take a look at TBR Celtic’s predicted starting XI.

Predicted Celtic XI vs Dundee

GK: Joe Hart

DEF: Greg Taylor, Nat Phillips, Liam Scales, Alistair Johnston

MID: Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull

FW: Daizen Maeda, Hyunjun Yang, Kyogo Furuhashi

For us, Lagerbielke drops to the bench. The Swede played fairly well in his Ibrox debut but the performance of Scales that day means that he keeps his place in the first-team.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Turnbull will start in midfield to deny Paulo Bernardo his first start for Celtic but I would expect the Portuguese midfielder to make an appearance in the second half.

Hyunjun Yang gets the nod on the flanks as the Korean has impressed in his substitute appearances so far for Celtic. Maeda keeps his place with Luis Palma taking to the bench but will make a second-half appearance for the Hoops.

TBR Celtic predicts a comfortable 4-0 win as the Bhoys assert their dominance at the top of the SPFL table.

In other news, ‘He walked after me’: Gabby Agbonlahor tells of bust-up with former Celtic Seville hero