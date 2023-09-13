‘Oh my mother’: Honduran media react after Celtic man Luis Palma’s latest international display

Luis Palma has certainly set the tongues wagging in his own country after his display against Grenada last night.

TBR Celtic told how the forward scored his first goal and created another in a performance that grabbed the Man of the Match award in the 4-0 drubbing of Grenada.

The Celtic fans will be excited and looking forward to seeing Palma strut his stuff at Celtic Park but they won’t be as excited as the Honduran media’s reaction to the Hoops man’s goal.

Honduran TV channel TDTV took to social media and shared their incredible reaction to Palma’s goal:

Translated, the message says, “OH MY MOTHER, THE PALM BUG HIT! HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE H.”

‘The Palm Bug’. Can we see that nickname catching on? I can’t see it but it’s clear that he is loved and adored in his homeland as the 23-year-old player opens his international account.

Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

The £3.5m signing from Greek club, Aris FC, could be in line to make his debut this weekend as Celtic get set to resume domestic duty against Dundee at Parkhead this Saturday.

The Bhoys will be keen to build on their win at Ibrox prior to the international break and Palma could well be that man that helps to do that.

His confidence will be sky-high after last night’s performance and Brendan Rodgers may well see this as the perfect opportunity to drop him into the starting lineup at the weekend.

Celtic are currently top of the SPFL with four points separating them from Rangers. The potential to increase that lead to seven is real as Michael Beale’s men face a tricky away trip to St Johnstone.

