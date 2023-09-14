‘He walked after me’: Gabby Agbonlahor tells of bust-up with former Celtic Seville hero

Gabby Agbonlahor has told of how he had a bust-up with Paul Lambert when the former Celtic hero was manager of Premier League side, Aston Villa.

The former England international was speaking about training ground spats when he told how he and Lambert clashed after a training session at Villa Park.

Agbonalhor said [TalkSport], “It does happen. There was one where me and Paul Lambert had a thing on the training pitch. Basically, with the GPS tracker, strikers would normally get the lowest in training and I was just frustrated.

“I done these runs and I ran and done these runs as quick as possible, just to prove a point that I was fit, no problem.

“And something about him, he was angry about it. So anyway, the train session was done, I put my bib down and walked in.

“He walked after me and said, ‘In the office you’, in that angry Scottish accent. We got in the office and we had it out.

“Next training session he was like, ‘Well done Gabby, well done that’. I was captain and never missed a game afterwards.

“Sometimes you can have that big bust up and clear the air talk and afterwards I was like his favourite player.”

Photo by Sandra Behne/Bongarts/Getty Images

Lambert was a warrior for Celtic on the pitch and it seems that he had taken that attitude as a player to the dugout as a manager.

The former Celtic captain won four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups and led the Hoops to that famous 2003 UEFA Cup Final where Celtic eventually lost out to Porto after despatching Liverpool and Blackburn in previous rounds.

Lambert has been out of football since he left Ipswich Town in 2021 but was linked to the vacant Celtic job prior to Ange Postecoglou being appointed in the same year.

