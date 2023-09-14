‘Speaking to people’: Journalist shares what he’s been told about new Celtic signing Nat Phillips

The Celtic fans will be desperate to catch a glimpse of on-loan Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips.

With all the hype surrounding his capture, the level of intrigue in the 26-year-old defender is high and the supporters will be curious to see if he lives up to all the hype.

But journalist, Mark Guidi, has given a glimpse into the Celtic summer signing. Guidi has revealed what he has been told about Phillips and it sounds like Brendan Rodgers has captured a proper defender by all accounts.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Nat Phillips, I think he’ll play on Saturday and speaking to people that have watched him for Liverpool, he’s a solid defender.

“He’s no-nonsense, just loves to defend, loves to let the opposition number nine know that he’s in a game and thrives and being part of a clean sheet set up.

“So it might be that [Liam] Scales misses out and that would probably be harsh given his performance in the last game.”

Phillips was brought in as defensive cover due to the nature of Celtic’s injury crisis. There is no secret about that.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, if he does start on Saturday and creates a good impression, there is every chance that he could start beside Cameron Carter-Vickers when the US international is fit.

With Maik Nawrocki being left out of the Champions League squad, that suggests that the Polish u21 international could be out for longer than first anticipated.

That will offer Phillips the perfect chance to take his opportunity and try and make that Celtic jersey his at least until when the loan deal expires in January.

In other news, ‘He was strolling about Ibrox’: Peter Grant says one Celtic player was absolutely brilliant vs Rangers