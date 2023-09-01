21-year-old player arrives at Lennoxtown as Celtic prepare transfer announcement

Celtic are set to announce their next transfer signing as Paulo Bernardo arrives at Lennoxtown to agree a season-long loan deal.

The Daily Record (13:03) reports that the Portuguese midfielder is finalising the deal and that they expect it to happen well in advance of the transfer deadline.

Bernardo has been strongly linked to the club over the past 48 hours and TBR Celtic has been keeping a close eye on this one.

We told yesterday how Bernardo had arrived in Glasgow to discuss joining Celtic and this morning, we also told how he had passed a medical ahead of his proposed move.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

And now it looks like the deal will press ahead as Celtic look to prepare a statement to confirm that the player becomes Brendan Rodgers’ eighth signing of the summer window.

The Celtic manager will be delighted to have captured Bernardo. He was highly rated at Benfica. So much so that when he signed with The Eagles they inserted a £90m buy-out clause into his contract. [Daily Record]

If Rodgers gets this deal over the line, a left-back and goalkeeper is all that remains for the Celtic boss to get from his priority list. With the transfer window closing in less than ten hours, time is fast running out.

