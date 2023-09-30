Brendan Rodgers facing huge decision over £1m Celtic player’s future in January – opinion

The goalkeeping position at Celtic is one that has drummed up a lot of talk between the supporters. Especially over the summer.

Reports suggested that Brendan Rodgers had identified the goalkeeping position as one that he wanted to strengthen.

Indeed, further reports also claimed that Liverpool backup ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was high on Rodgers’ list this summer. But Celtic must look to address the goalkeeping position sooner rather than later.

Why should Celtic replace Joe Hart?

Because current Hoops number one, Joe Hart, is out of contract at the end of the season. Not only that he is also 36 years of age and cannot go on forever.

Don’t get me wrong, I still think Hart still has plenty to offer Celtic. His performances so far this season have proven that.

But Celtic do need to look at either replacing him now, or look to bring in a keeper

I’m a huge fan of Hart. I’ve been vocal many times on TBR Celtic in saying that the club should be looking to keep him on in some sort of capacity.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The experienced international could be used as part of the backroom team to help coach and develop upcoming goalkeepers like Tobi Oluwayemi.

But as a number one for next season? I think that is a bridge too far.

Brendan Rodgers must be looking at this situation and thinking of how to deal with it moving forward. With Hart out today, it is up to Scott Bain or Benji Siegrist to step up against Motherwell this afternoon.

Who knows, either one of the two could surprise us and put in a good shift against the Fir Park side. But are both good enough to take over from Hart in the future? I’m going to say no.

