31-year-old’s Celtic career could be over after Champions League announcement

Brendan Rodgers named his 25-man squad for the Champions League group stages this afternoon and it has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows amongst the Celtic support.

As well as leaving out Maik Nawrocki, the Celtic manager also left out Hyeokkyu Kwon and Marco Tilio. A surprise inclusion was Irish defender, Liam Scales whilst Alexandro Bernabei was also cut from the squad.

However, 31-year-old Swiss goalkeeper, Ben Siegrist also failed to make the squad and his exclusion could signal the end of his Celtic career.

TBR Celtic told how during the transfer window, Siegrist wanted to leave the club but was told that he was to stay despite only making two appearances in just over a year.

Siegrist was signed on a free by Ange Postecoglou and it was thought that he would offer some competition to Joe Hart.

The Englishman has been a virtual mainstay in the Celtic team over the past two seasons and has made 109 appearances missing just six games since joining the club in 2021.

Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A huge indicator of where Siegrist stands at Celtic was when Scott Bain, who is widely regarded as the third-choice ‘keeper, was preferred towards the end of last season as Hart sat out the 4-2 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

Siegrist’s only appearances for Celtic were in last season’s League Cup ties against Ross County and Motherwell where the Hoops won 4-1 and 4-0 respectively. And since then he has been nowhere to be seen.

Granted, he was out with a calf injury for a sustained period of time but he was available for selection, as he is now, towards the end of last season.

Now that he has been left out of the Champions League squad, Siegrist’s Celtic future doesn’t look good.

