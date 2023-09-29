‘I’m pretty sure’: Jurgen Klopp makes claim about Celtic and Ange Postecoglou at his press conference today

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking at his press today about Ange Postecoglou ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Spurs tomorrow afternoon.

The Liverpool boss was praising the job Postecoglou was doing at Spurs and revealed that it was not a great surprise to him after watching what the Australian manager did at Celtic.

Klopp said [Daily Mail], ‘Tottenham are doing really well Ange seems to be a top bloke.

‘No [I’ve not met him] yet. But I’m looking forward to meeting him.

“I’m pretty sure everyone knew already when you saw Celtic playing in recent years what kind of coach he is and who he is as a coach coming out to Tottenham where I think they were all desperate for some offensive football and he’s delivering that obviously.”

Celtic fans knew Ange Postecoglou would be a success at Spurs

Postecoglou’s unique brand of football is difficult for teams to deal with. People may say that the opposition in Scotland is not as challenging as the English Premier League but everything should be taken in relativity.

At Celtic, the Glasgow club simply does not have the resources that are available to Spurs but Postecoglou still managed to make life difficult for teams in the Champions League last season.

Yes, the quality of Real Madrid and the likes finally shone through, but it took the La Liga side an hour to make the breakthrough at Celtic Park after a first half that, on another day, Celtic could have made the game swing the other way if they had taken their chances.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

At Spurs, Ange will get to work with world-class players. Plugging in his brand of football to the likes of James Maddison, Richarlison and Son Heung-min was always going to take it to the next level and already the Spurs fans are seeing the benefits.

Their best start to a Premier League campaign since 1995, Ange Postecoglou’s men are unbeaten this season and Klopp knows that his team will have its work cut out if they aim to get anything from tomorrow’s game.

After watching Celtic, Klopp will be well aware of Postecoglou’s style. In two years it delivered five trophies out of six, an unbeaten home record and a historic eighth treble for the Glasgow giants.

When Ange finally ends Spurs’ trophy drought, and I firmly believe that he will, I’m sure the Lillywhite loyal will tip their hats to the east end of Glasgow for making the top brass at their club aware of the legendary Aussie.

