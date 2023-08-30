Celtic now eyeing four more new signings ahead of Friday’s deadline

With less than three days to go in the summer transfer window, the Celtic fans will be desperate to know what deals the club has in the pipeline.

The team’s recent spate of injuries, coupled with a poor run of form, have highlighted the need to add quality to the Celtic first-team and not the overall squad.

Debates will be had amongst the Celtic support as to which areas of the team need strengthening but, according to Anthony Joseph, the club are focusing on four key areas before the window closes on Friday.

Taking to social media channel X, the Sky Sports reporter was asked by a fan if he knew the priority positions Celtic were looking to fill.

Joseph replied, “LW, CB, LB & GK”. So left wing, centre-back, left-back and goalkeeper are now the areas Celtic want to strengthen before Friday’s deadline.

With Brendan Rodgers set to seal the deal for Honduran forward, Luis Palma, this week, the need to add another striker is now over.

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Celtic have been linked to various players in the positions mentioned above. Daniel Podence has been linked as the Wolves look set to offload the Portuguese winger. Speculation surrounding Podence has been ongoing throughout the summer. [Football Scotland]

Eric Dier [Football Scotland] is also a name that has been bounced around Celtic circles as a possible candidate for the defence as has Quentin Merlin [Daily Record] for the left-back role.

As for the goalkeeper, Dominic Livakovic was linked [Football Scotland] with a move to Celtic but the Croatian international has now joined Turkish side, Fenerbache.

The next few days are going to be interesting for Celtic. With money to spend and a need to strengthen the team, the fans will be watching, and waiting, for the chequebook to come out and add some quality to the side before the curtain closes on the window on Friday night.

In other news, The real reason why Celtic have decided they are not signing Mathias Kvistgaarden