‘It’s a weird one’: Celtic have just made move to sign ‘outstanding’ £20m international – journalist

Celtic have made moves to bring in a replacement for Joe Hart as Brendan Rodgers looks to England in the search for a new number one.

Hart’s contract is up at the end of the season and, as yet, it seems that there have been no moves by the club to look at extending the deal.

Whilst TBR Celtic believes Hart still has a part to play at the club, there does need to be a long-term plan to succeed the Englishman and journalist, Dean Jones, believes Celtic have made moves to do just that.

Jones said [GiveMeSport], “It’s a weird one, Kelleher. You look at Hart, and he’s got so much experience, and then you’re going to change that by going for a goalkeeper who’s at the opposite end of things and trying to make a name for himself in his career. So, you’re going from one extreme to another.

“But Kelleher, I feel like he’s one of the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League right now, and there’s only a certain amount of time he will wait before getting his opportunity.

“So, we know there’s been contact here, and they want this to happen. Hart can’t go on forever, so it seems like he’d be a good replacement.”

It seems that Celtic are keen to bring the ‘outstanding‘ Ireland international ‘keeper to Glasgow as this is the second time in as many weeks that he has been touted for a move to Paradise.

Rodgers failed to bring in a goalkeeper this summer and still has plenty in reserve with Scott Bain and Ben Siegrist as backups.

Siegrist is said to want to leave the club to search for first-team football but was told he was to remain at Celtic this summer.

Bain doesn’t seem to have the necessary quality to hold down a first-team place so a move for Kelleher looks like an ideal solution for Celtic.

