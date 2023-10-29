Brendan Rodgers could target three positions in Celtic squad to strengthen in January

Yesterday’s draw against Hibs showed the Celtic fans that the strength coming off the bench isn’t as strong as they would like.

Brendan Rodgers took off Paulo Bernardo, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda and replaced them with Mikey Johnston, David Turnbull and Hyoengyu Oh.

Neither of the three made any difference to the outcome of the game or the pace that Celtic played and it wasn’t until the last 10-15 minutes of the match that Brendan Rodgers upped their tempo when another substitute, James Forrest, got on the end of the one real chance that Celtic had to take the three points.

The point is, there is no one on the bench that can come on and make a material difference and journalist, Mark Guidi, believes that Celtic could strengthen three key areas in January to do that.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “All I would say is I don’t know what Brendan Rodgers wants in January.

“I suspect he wants a striker. I suspect he might want a left back and, if he can, if a good goalie becomes available then get him in the door.

“But what I would say is, whatever he wants, the board need to back him. And if he wants a couple of ready-made players, which I suspect he does. He hinted heavily at that and rightly so in the summer.

“A lot of good players come in the door but it’s potential, it’s projects.

“I think he’s earned the right to get what he wants. And if that means spending a few quid without going daft, then do it.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“So whatever the manager asks for, he has earned the right to get. Otherwise, it goes back to what’s the point in getting him if you don’t give him what he wants.”

Those three positions have been spoken about previously by TBR Celtic. We have discussed how Celtic failed to strengthen two of them in the summer when Hugh McDonald said they were actively looking for a goalkeeper and a left-back.

So this seems like it is a recurring theme when it comes to Celtic in the transfer window and the fans will be hoping that Brendan Rodgers will be allowed to splash the cash when it re-opens in January.

