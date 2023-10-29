Andy Walker now says 23-year-old Celtic man really reminds him of Jota

Celtic fans love a winger, don’t they? For decades they have lauded the likes of Jimmy Johnstone, Alan Thompson and, more recently, Daizen Maeda.

A good, quality winger is the type of player that excites the fans, gets them off their seats and, to be honest, sells out grounds.

And Celtic had one just like that in the Portuguese star, Jota. Signed by Ange Postecoglou in his first season at the club, Jota enjoyed a loan spell that brought Celtic and himself huge success.

His 13 goals and 14 assists helped Celtic win the double and convinced the board to shell out the £6m that was required to land him permanently. And didn’t it just pay off?

In a treble-winning season, Jota’s 15 goals and 12 assists convinced Saudi Arabian side, Al Ittihad, to shell out £25m for him. His move has since gone sour, but Andy Walker believes Celtic may already have his replacement in the building.

The former Celtic striker was discussing Luis Palma when he said that the Honduran has the potential to take over Jota’s crown at the club.

Walker said, [The Go Radio Football Show], “He reminds me of Jota in his pomp. You know the big beautiful smile and the wee dancing move that all the supporters love.

“But yeah he’s got the potential to be a big personality player, Palma if he can add some more goals and add some more skill and trickery just to get fans on the edge of their seat.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Luis Palma’s Celtic career has gotten off to a great start so far. Three goals and one assist in eight outings has turned the 23-year-old into a fans’ favourite over the past few weeks.

His showings in the Champions League have proven that he has the talent to perform at that level but is he really as good as Jota?

Only time will tell. But if he continues to perform and produce goals like the fans witnessed against Atletico Madrid, the Honduran could end up being labelled as one of the most exciting players at Celtic.

