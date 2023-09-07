‘I know’: Journalist says Celtic were really trying to make two signings which they failed to get done

Celtic’s transfer business has been given loads of media coverage over the past few weeks.

TBR Celtic covered a multitude of stories regarding the incomings and outgoings in Paradise on Transfer Deadline Day.

We also spoke about how Brendan Rodgers was said to have at least four priority signings that he wanted to get in the door before the window slammed shut.

And according to journalist, Hugh MacDonald, the Celtic manager failed to fill two of those.

McDonald said [PLZ Soccer], “One of the interesting things about the transfer window was Celtic’s transfer window.

“Because apart from the fans looking for a £7-8 million pound player, whether it had been [Daniel] Podence or [Ryan] Fraser which we knew was ridiculous even to contemplate.

“What they were looking for was a goalie and a left-back. They were definitely looking for a goalkeeper and a left-back.

“Those were the priority positions. I know these were priority positions. And what did they not get? They didn’t get a goalie and they didn’t get a left back.”

It may be a decision that comes back to haunt Rodgers this season but what we have seen from the team, especially at Ibrox on Sunday, is that both Hart and Taylor can still handle the big occasion.

Granted, the SPFL isn’t anywhere near the level of the Champions League and Celtic should have strengthened with that in mind, but there could be a multitude of reasons why Rodgers couldn’t get his top targets over the line.

With the recent speculation surrounding Celtic looking at Ryan Bertrand and Caoimhín Kelleher doing the rounds, both positions are clearly still on the Hoops manager’s mind. Celtic fans may just have to wait a little bit longer to see if these players will be brought in.

