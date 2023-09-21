‘I know for a fact’: Journalist questions Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic return and makes interesting Saudi claim

Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic was met with a mixed response from the Hoops support.

Many fans hadn’t forgiven him for the way he left the first time around whilst others welcomed him with open arms.

An elite coach, Rodgers would not have been short of an offer or two and, according to journalist Hugh MacDonald, he was offered a position from another club prior to accepting the Celtic job.

MacDonald said [PLZ Soccer], “That’s the thing that’s always slightly baffled me is why did Brendan Rodgers come back. Because he’s not coming back because he can’t get another job because I know for a fact he was offered a job in Saudi.

“I mean he’s a rich man anyway with all his deals and his payoffs. But there would be opportunities certainly for him in England, not at the level of Liverpool obviously but there would have been opportunities for him in England.

“So his idea of taking a sabbatical from football seemed to be a really interesting one. A young family, plenty of money, a house in Majorca etc etc.

“So why did he come back? I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Rodgers is on record as saying he wanted to return to help heal the wounds that he created in the Celtic fans when he left in 2019.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It is also claimed that he wanted to come to Celtic to help improve their fortunes in Europe. And, so far, he has fallen at the first hurdle.

Granted, there are still five games left for Rodgers to make his mark in this group stage and try to get Celtic out of it. For me, that is the motivation behind the Irishman’s return.

Competing and playing in the Champions League is the ultimate ambition of any player or coach. As for the Saudi offer, yeah, that may have happened but would Rodgers have gotten the same satisfaction plying his trade in a footballing backwater than he does at Celtic? I highly doubt it.

