James McFadden shares why he believes Hyeongyu Oh was left on the bench by Celtic last night

Earlier tonight I told how former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner, seemed to cast doubt on whether or not Brendan Rodgers thinks Hyonegyu Oh is good enough to play for Celtic.

The comments came after the South Korean was kept on the bench and James Forrest was preferred by the Celtic manager as the Hoops searched for that elusive winner against Atletico Madrid.

But, it seems, that there may be a far more simpler explanation for Oh sitting out the Champions League clash and BBC pundit, James McFadden, has offered it here.

McFadden said [BBC Sportsound], “I think Oh has had very little opportunity under Brendan Rodgers. I think the decision tonight is probably more tactical than personnel, you know.

“Oh is more of a target man and once they get the ball into feet, he wants to hold it up and be physical.

“James Forrest comes on and is trying to split the three centre-backs. So they try to play off of the two outside centre-backs to affect them so that if they get hit, they can get down the sides so that they can then get up the pitch from there.

“Because Oh is that through the middle, out and out striker. They weren’t really playing like that. They wanted to use their pace in the counter because they were getting pegged back and the balls that they were getting out with, were balls down the side to use their pace.

“So I don’t think you can read a whole lot into it that James Forrest has come on instead but I do agree that Celtic will be looking at someone that can challenge Kyogo.”

As I said earlier, Oh needs minutes to prove what he can do in the green and white hoops. Right now, as McFadden said, he is not being used enough by Brendan Rodgers.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And I can understand why. Kyogo has made himself virtually undroppable this season under Rodgers and not just because of his scoring record.

His work rate and dropping deeper into midfield is creating spaces for the likes of Matt O’Riley which is helping the Dane enjoy a rich vein of goal-scoring form.

Oh is just going to need to bide his time I’m afraid, but is he prepared to continue to wait on the sidelines? Only time will tell.

In other news, Faster than Kylian Mbappe, £1.3m ‘electric’ Celtic player is one of the quickest in Europe