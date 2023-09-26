‘Big disconnect’: Andy Walker makes controversial claim about some Celtic supporters

Cards on the table, I know that there was a section of the Celtic support that were deeply unhappy with the club reappointing Brendan Rodgers.

No one is that naive to even try and deny it. But almost four months have passed since Rodgers took the hot seat, surely now that ill-feeling towards the Celtic manager has gone?

Not so says former Celtic striker, Andy Walker. The pundit still believes that the Hoops gaffer still has a lot to do to win over a certain section of the Celtic support. A section he believes that are ‘just not having him’.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I still think there’s a big disconnect between some of the supporters and Brendan. They are just not having him.

“And you know, every supporter and every individual is absolutely entitled to cheer or to boo or to disregard someone, whatever your choice is.

“I think he was the right appointment. I think he’s out the top drawer.

“But you still get the feeling that there are some Celtic supporters who are just not having him because of the way he left first time round.”

Look, I’m not going to slate Walker’s comments. Far from it. It’s his opinion and he is entitled to it. If he’d said that after just a couple of weeks of having Rodgers as the manager, I would not have disagreed.

But now? I just think there has been a sea change of opinion. I get the feeling that all the Celtic support are right behind Rodgers and I’ll tell you why.

The win at Ibrox went a long way to repairing the bridge between the Celtic manager and the supporters. There were some who were still disgruntled after dropping points against St Johnstone and getting knocked out of the League Cup by Kilmarnock.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The team were not playing well and we had a patchwork defence and no Reo Hatate heading into the first Glasgow Derby. Celtic fans were fearing the worst.

Rodgers grabbed a 1-0 win and took Celtic four points clear of their main rivals. A huge tick in the box for the manager.

Then the 3-0 win over Dundee came. In a second-half masterclass, Rodgers’ men were rampant and put the Dens Park side to the sword with some brilliant football in the second half.

Feyenoord showed that Celtic were not to be taken lightly in the Champions League. Before the Hoops were reduced to ten men, Rodgers had his side competing and it could be argued that they could have gotten something out of the match had the referee been stronger.

Livingston galvanised not only the Celtic team but the support as well. Again, down to ten men for over an hour, Rodgers worked his magic and Celtic were rampant against the Almondvale side.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rodgers’ style of football is clear and the team are ticking. And let’s not forget the Celtic manager saving the young Celtic fan from the authorities. A touch of class and one that the away support really appreciated as the Sky Sports footage clearly showed.

And shall we talk about how Rodgers has improved Liam Scales, Daizen Maeda, Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi?

So whilst I appreciate how Walker would assume that there is still a section of the fans that will not accept Rodgers, it’s certainly not the feeling I get from listening to forums and the various Celtic fan media channels that are out there.

In other news, ‘You see that’: Chris Sutton thinks Harry Kewell has already improved 25-year-old Celtic player