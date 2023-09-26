‘You see that’: Chris Sutton thinks Harry Kewell has already improved 25-year-old Celtic player

Chris Sutton is a man who when he speaks, people sit up and listen. The former Celtic hero is famous for his opinions and his forthright delivery.

Celtic fans love him because of his honesty, so when he speaks about the club, you know what he says makes sense.

Which makes his latest observations look all the more convincing. Speaking about Celtic winger/defender/striker/marathon runner, Sutton says that Hoops coach, Harry Kewell, is responsible for the incredible improvements we have seen in the Japan international’s form.

The former Hoops hero also says that the ex-Liverpool and Leeds legend has had a material impact in a specific part of his game that we all witnessed against Livingston on Saturday.

Sutton said [Daily Record], “I have already seen improvements in his game technically and I think it will help him even more working with Harry Kewell.

“He was a superb striker in his day with Liverpool and Leeds and I’m sure some of his tricks of the trade will be picked up by Maeda. You see that will the bit of skill he showed for his goal.”

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

If this is true and that Kewell is helping to develop Maeda’s finishing, then the Celtic fans will be absolutely buzzing to see what is yet to come from their Japanese hero.

Of course, there is this false narrative, that Celtic so expertly blew out the park today, that Maeda’s shooting is a weakness, when in reality it is not.

All that the Celtic star needs to do now is finish those chances that are presented to him and he will become of the team’s most potent weapons both defensively and in attack.

