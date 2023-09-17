‘Brilliant’: Peter Grant really impressed after what ‘outstanding’ Celtic player did vs Dundee yesterday

Celtic’s win over Dundee saw them increase their lead at the top of the SPFL to two points and to maintain their four-point advantage over Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ men huffed and puffed in the first half over the Taysiders but in a blistering second-half performance, Celtic ensured that they go into Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Feyenoord with a confidence-boosting win.

But it could have been so very different if Celtic ‘keeper Joe Hart hadn’t pulled off an incredible first-half save whilst the score was at 0-0.

And former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, was in awe of the 36-year-old when speaking about him during the match.

Grant said during commentary [Celtic TV], “It was a brilliant save. Being a top-quality goalkeeper, that shows you there. Nothing to do, and all of a sudden he is called upon and produces a wonder save.

“Listen, he has been brilliant for Celtic. I know there are question marks at certain times, but his personality and his calmness.

“And I look at him and the likes of Jordan Pickford who run about their box shouting at everybody and making noise at everybody, the calmness of Joe I think that helps everybody around about him.

“But what a wonder save,”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR Celtic has been vocal in urging the Celtic fans not to write off Hart just yet this season. The former England international was in amazing form in the win against Rangers at Ibrox prior to the international break and Hart followed it up again with his performance against Dundee yesterday.

Described as outstanding by Chris Sutton, Hart is still showing that he is an excellent goalkeeper despite his age and even though he is prone to the odd error or two, what he brings to the table in terms of leadership and point-blank saves should not be undervalued.

Hart’s contract is up at the end of the season and, as yet, there has been no noises as to whether or not Celtic will offer him a new deal. But if he continues to pull off saves like we witnessed yesterday, it will be difficult for the Hoops not to.

