‘Really good’: Barry Ferguson left amazed by 25-year-old Celtic player’s latest CL display

Despite Celtic’s loss to Feyenoord on Tuesday night, there are still plenty of positives Brendan Rodgers can take from the game.

And one of those is the performance of Celtic defender, Liam Scales. The fans absolutely loved what they saw from the Irishman against the Dutch champions and so did former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’ve got to say I thought Liam Scales was good last night. I thought he was good, really good. And he’s a guy that you thought was in Siberia.

“He was maybe going back to Aberdeen and looked like he was never going to have a Celtic career. But one thing about him is he defended really well and on the ball, he was composed.

“And that’s what you need when you’re away from home in Europe.”

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liam Scales is in the middle of a Celtic fairytale

The 25-year-old’s story at Celtic is just remarkable. Reportedly on his way out in the summer, Scales has used the current injury crisis at the club to his advantage and created a future for himself at Celtic.

The supporters have been delighted with Scales’ turnaround. Doubts remained about whether he was good enough to nail down a starting place at Celtic.

But it seems now, after his Ibrox performance and his display in Rotterdam, the Irishman is giving Brendan Rodgers some food for thought when the Celtic manager eventually sees the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki.

