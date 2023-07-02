Barcelona hope to complete a deal for Fenerbahce attacking midfielder and Arsenal target Arda Guler next week.

That’s according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, who think Xavi’s side are set to lure the impressive teenager to Camp Nou.

After a fantastic breakout season in Turkey, Arda Guler has attracted plenty of attention this summer.

The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been linked with the 18-year-old.

Guler scored four times and provided four assists as he broke into the Fenerbahce side towards the end of the season.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

He primarily played on the right wing but is also comfortable playing as a number ten.

Barcelona are reportedly confident that they will beat Arsenal and several other clubs to signing Guler this summer.

The senior Turkish international has a £15m release clause in his current contract.

However, he’s considered signing a new deal before leaving this summer to earn his club more money.

That would be bad news for Barcelona who already have concerns about how they’re going to afford a deal for Guler.

Barcelona confident of signing Arsenal target Guler

The report states that Barcelona ‘hopes to close the signing’ of Guler next week.

However, they want Guler to stay at Fenerbahce for one more year as this would ‘facilitate the transfer to Barcelona, given that they could pay for it in two deadlines.’

They’re keen to pay some of his release clause now and then the rest next summer.

Fenerbahce would be happy to have Guler for another 12 months, but the finances of the deal might not appeal to them and the player would prefer to move to Barcelona this summer.

Arsenal may be able to pounce if Barcelona can’t agree to a deal with both the club and Guler in the next week.

Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is always on the lookout for the best young players to add to his Arsenal squad.

The new contract offered to Reiss Nelson means that Arsenal won’t be desperate to sign another right winger.

However, his current release clause looks like a bargain and that might tempt Arsenal to act at the last minute.

Given the fee paid for Kai Havertz and what they’re likely to spend on Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, even a cheap deal for Guler might be out of the question.