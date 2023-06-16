Liverpool are one of several clubs reportedly eyeing a move for Arda Guler.

The Reds have hit the ground running in the summer transfer window by signing Alexis Mac Allister early on.

We’re likely to see more signings from Liverpool, both first-team ready players and talents for the future.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Guler is likely to be in the latter category, but what a talent he is. Many clubs are seemingly after his signature.

Aksam, via Sport Witness, claimed earlier this month that Liverpool want the Fenerbahce gem.

Both the Reds and Barcelona had ‘accelerated attempts’ to land the 18-year-old Turkey international.

In addition, Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Newcastle have reportedly bid €20m (£17m) for Guler.

Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on the exciting young forward, and it’s good news for the Reds.

The journalist says Guler “wants to play in a top team and his priority is to leave” this summer.

Our view

Liverpool would be getting themselves one of the best young players in the world in Guler.

Goal.com recently named him in their NXGN Nine 2023 list as one of the nine best youngsters in the world.

Out of all the many exciting young players around, making the top nine is quite an achievement.

Guler is a player with ‘superstar potential’ who has been likened to Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil and Kevin De Bruyne.

He has registered six goals and six assists from 33 appearances, of which just 16 have been starts.

Photo by Yusuf Dursun/ images/Getty Images

This is an impressive competitive first-team tally for a player who turned 18 just a few months ago.

Guler has also won two caps for the Turkey national team, while his overall Fener appearance tally stands at 49.

All in all, he seems like a great shout for a Liverpool side, and vice versa.

The Reds are one of the best clubs around for giving a chance to young stars.