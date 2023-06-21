Newcastle United target Arda Guler might sign a new deal at Fenerbahce to earn the club more money when they sell him.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking on his YouTube channel.

Arda Guler is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe right now.

The 18-year-old established himself as an important player for Fenerbahce towards the end of the season.

Primarily a right winger, Guler can also play on the left or as a number ten.

He’s already a full Turkish international and scored a sensational goal against Wales during the latest international break.

Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Guler currently has a £15m release clause in his contract and there are reports that Newcastle have already submitted a bid.

However, Romano believes Guler might sign a new deal to push up how much Newcastle have to pay for him.

People within the Turkish club believe he would like to repay the faith shown by the club in him, knowing he’s likely to eventually be sold.

It’s a blow for Eddie Howe’s side who may have seen his current release clause as a bargain.

Newcastle target Guler could sign new deal

Talking about the teenager’s situation, Romano said: “It’s also crucial to understand in this case what clubs around Europe can do for personal terms for Arda Guler.

“I told you about this release clause in the contract of the player at Fenerbahce, €17.5m [£15m] release clause for this fantastic talent. Arda Guler is a monster and he’s showing his fantastic skills every single week.

“But what I wanted to tell you is that the feeling at Fenerbahce is that there is a chance for the player to extend his contract.

“So, to deal with Fenerbahce, to respect the club and so to extend the contract and maybe leave if not this summer, next summer or in any case this summer but for more than €17.5m.

Photo by Yusuf Dursun/ images/Getty Images

“It looks like an incredible fee, he’s a top talent and he’s probably worth €30, 35, 40m [£25.6m-£34.2m].

“This is why Arda Guler wants to respect Fenerbahce and he will consider the possibility to extend the contract and let the club get some money in the right way.

“This is a possibility for Arda Guler, to extend and then to leave on a bigger fee than €17.5m.”

TBR View – Newcastle must now act quickly to sign Turkish superstar

Newcastle will know how important it is to improve their starting line-up going into next season.

They’ve got a Champions League campaign to prepare for and the quality of the Premier League is only going to improve.

There’s also been a focus on signing players for the future at St. James’ Park under Dan Ashworth.

If Guler does sign a new deal, that might make it very difficult for Newcastle to sign him this summer.

The Magpies only have a limited budget and other targets such as James Maddison and Sandro Tonali appear to be the priority.

Pushing a deal for Guler through quickly might be the only way he joins Newcastle this summer.