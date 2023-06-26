Arsenal have joined a host of European clubs in wanting to sign Turkish youngster, Arda Guler, according to reports.

Guler is emerging as one of the standout players on the continent in his age group and a number of top clubs from around the world are keen on the midfielder.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal had scouts in attendance last week as Turkey beat Wales 2-0. Guler scored in the game as well and is now set to spark a furious race for his signature this summer.

Photo by Yusuf Dursun/ images/Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Arda Guler

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal’s scouting team are well aware of Guler and made sure they had a seat in the stadium to see Guler score against Wales.

The Gunners were joined in attendance by scouts from some of Europe’s biggest and best, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

Guler could be available this summer for as little as £15m and there is little wonder that Arsenal and so many others are putting their names in the hat.

Lauded by Mesut Ozil as being even better than he was, Guler has also been branded as one of the biggest talents currently playing in Europe.

A must sign

It won’t just be Arsenal thinking they can’t afford to miss out on Guler. The reason why so many of Europe’s top dogs are watching on is because he is just so good at such a young age.

He fits the profile for Arsenal, that’s for sure. Young, versatile, and immensely talented, Guler is going to go a long way if he continues on the path he’s on.

For Arsenal, you’d have to say he is a must sign. Yes, they have other priorities but as young players go, Guler looks certain to be a hit. And for just £15m, it’s an absolute bargain.