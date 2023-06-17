Newcastle United are one of several clubs reportedly pursuing Arda Guler this summer.

The Magpies are currently in the process of bolstering their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League table to qualify for the Champions League.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Eddie Howe will want to bring in more quality as well as ensure he has strength in depth for all competitions.

And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Magpies have made an approach for Fenerbahce’s Guler.

The outlet claims Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain have knocked on the club’s door with £17million offers.

Understandably, Fenerbahce reportedly want to keep Guler for at least one more season.

However, the likes of Newcastle will hope that they can turn the head of both the player and the club.

Indeed, Guler is apparently eager for a move this season, obviously good news for the Magpies.

Rudy Galetti has reported on Twitter that the 18-year-old wants a move to a big club this summer.

Our view

Guler is a top talent who has been likened to the likes of Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Philippe Coutinho.

Indeed, Ozil is a huge fan of his former teammate.

“A super goal and a super assist. Quality,” he said after Guler shone in a 5-2 win over Alanyaspor in 2022. “You will be a world star.”

Last season, Guler made 35 appearances for his club, registering a solid six goals and seven assists. He has also won two senior caps for Turkey.

Admittedly, Guler may need a little time to get up to speed in the Premier League. He’s young and would be joining from a different league.

However, Newcastle are building for the long-term, and they certainly have the financial muscle to go for both first-teamers and top talents.

If the Magpies can get Guler for less than, say £25million, it would be a good deal for a player backed for stardom.

Photo by Yusuf Dursun/ images/Getty Images

Goal.com recently named him in their NXGN Nine 2023 list as one of the nine best youngsters in the world.

Out of all the many exciting young players around, making the top nine is quite an achievement.