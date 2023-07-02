Journalist now suggests 23-year-old is about to sign Arsenal contract

Reiss Nelson is about to sign a new deal at Arsenal as he technically becomes a free agent.

That’s according to journalist Charles Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel about the 23-year-old.

The transfer window is in full swing at The Emirates this summer.

Kai Havertz has already become the first player to join the club after a mixed spell at Chelsea.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He could be joined by Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber very shortly if Mikel Arteta and Edu’s plans are successful.

There’s plenty of excitement already about the ambition being shown at the club.

It means several players are also likely to head for the exit this summer.

Ainsley-Maitland Niles has already been released after coming through the club’s academy.

Reiss Nelson is technically now a free agent too, but a new contract is on the table from Arsenal and he looks set to sign.

The 23-year-old was an able deputy for Bukayo Saka last season, producing several incredible moments.

There appears to be faith that he can make an even bigger impact on the first team next season.

Nelson set to sign Arsenal deal

Speaking about the English forward’s future, Watts said: “There’s been a lot of interest in Reiss Nelson over the past few months.

“He’s been to a lot of clubs, he was well within his rights to find out what was out there.

“AC Milan, I know were pushing very, very hard to sign Reiss.

“He took his time weighing up his options, he talked to Mikel Arteta, he talked to Edu, he wanted to know what the plans were for him next season and going forward, would he get minutes.

“He’s decided that he believes he wants to stay at Arsenal and he can make a success of things at Arsenal.

“A four-year deal has been agreed and it’s just waiting to be signed, and I believe that will be signed once he gets back from holiday.

“Before it’s signed anything can happen, but as I understand it at the moment Arsenal are very, very confident that he will be committing his future to the club.

“A new four-year deal will soon be made official.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal will be pleased that Nelson is happy to sign a new deal at the club.

It means they can avoid dipping into the transfer market to sign a replacement and instead focus those funds elsewhere.

Newcastle have spoken to Nelson but he looks set to stay in London.

His aim now has to be trying to play more first-team minutes, otherwise, it could be a long four years sat on the bench.