Aston Villa new kit 23/24: Predicted release date











Aston Villa and Castore will continue their kit partnership in the 2023/24 Premier League season. Here is everything we know about the Villans’ new home, away and third shirts.

Manchester-based sportswear brand Castore reached a multi-year agreement to replace Kappa as Aston Villa’s technical gear supplier in 2022. But the Birmingham natives’ strips for the 23/24 season will feature a huge change as the Villans adopt their new club crest.

Aston Villa announced in November 2022 that the club would replace their badge with a new design for the 23/24 season. It will see the Villans adopt a modernised circular crest aimed towards digital marketing. The new badge will make its debut on their 23/24 strip.

So with the 22/23 term winding down, The Boot Room has looked at everything we know about Aston Villa’s new home kit, away kit and third kit for the 23/24 term – including our prediction for when Castore will release the Villa shirt that Ollie Watkins and co will wear…

When does the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit come out?

Aston Villa and Castore are yet to announce when the Villans’ new home kit for the 23/24 Premier League season will come out. But fans of the claret-and-blue club should not have too long to wait for confirmation of the release date for the Birmingham club’s latest shirt.

Castore unveiled the Villans’ home strip for the 22/23 season on July 8 in 2022. But Aston Villa may seek an earlier launch in 2023. Birmingham Live reported in March that the club are planning a special launch of their new badge on the final day of the current campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Villa Park to conclude the 22/23 Premier League term on Sunday, May 28. So, Aston Villa could also look to release their new 23/24 home kit on the same day. The Villans may admire launching their new crest by wearing it on their new kit.

When does the new Aston Villa 23/24 away kit come out?

Like with their new home kit, Aston Villa and Castore are yet to announce the release date of the Villans’ 23/24 away shirt. But The Boot Room only predicts a brief wait between the two launches. Villa Park chiefs unveiled their 22/23 strip two weeks after their home strip.

Aston Villa opted to launch their 22/23 away kit on July 22 in 2022, precisely 14 days after their home strip. The club unveiled the strip during a fan event in Australia whilst enjoying a pre-season tour down under. They could again favour a pre-season launch during 2023.

The Birmingham team will travel to the USA in July for friendlies against Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford. Aston Villa may use the pre-season tour as a chance to launch their new 23/24 Castore away kit. Their matches will be played on July 23, July 26 and July 30.

When does the new Aston Villa 23/24 third kit come out?

Aston Villa and Castore are yet to announce when their new 23/24 third kit will come out. Its release date might also not be until August following on from last year’s launch date of August 26. The Villans launched the strip just five days before wearing it away at Arsenal.

The Villa Park natives may again opt against launching their strip until the Premier League campaign has started. It was also the case with their 21/22 shirt. Aston Villa only released their third kit on August 26 in 2021. So, another late August launch in 2023 may be likely.

