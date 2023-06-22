How long is left on Aston Villa Castore contract as fans hail ‘beautiful’ new home kit

Kit launch fever has hit Villa Park with Aston Villa fans reacting on social media to the new 2023/24 season home shirt. So, how long is now left on the Villans’ contract with Castore?

Modelled by Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, Aston Villa revealed the new kit on Thursday. The Birmingham outfit will wear Castore’s latest strip in the upcoming Premier League and Europa Conference League seasons. While BK8 has replaced Cazoo as their shirt sponsor.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24 announcements, rumours and leaks for all clubs

Castore has taken a fresh look at Aston Villa’s traditional claret-and-blue kit for their 23/24 home shirt. The Villans’ jersey also features a slight soundwave effect on an all-claret body. It also boasts blue shoulders, with the blue strip continuing on the side of the white shorts.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Fans react on social media as Aston Villa unveil their new 23/24 Castore home kit

The new Aston Villa 23/24 season home kit is the Villans’ second claret-and-blue strip yet designed by Castore. They joined forces with the Manchester-based brand in 2022 and it created a traditional first strip. Their 22/23 shirt featured subtle V chevrons over the chest.

READ MORE: The top 10 Premier League kits of all time, ranked

It was a sophisticated design for the 22/23 Premier League season to represent the Villans’ history. While Castore sought to get slightly creative with Aston Villa’s 23/24 home kit. The Villa Park natives are still yet to confirm any details about Aston Villa’s away and third kits.

And Villa fans were quick to react on social media as Aston Villa released their new 23/24 Castore home kit. Here are some of the responses the Villans’ fanbase has shared so far…

How long is left on Aston Villa’s kit contract with Castore?

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Aston Villa became the third Premier League club to reach an agreement with Castore to make their kits following rivals Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 2022. Castore also creates kits for Feyenoord, Athletic Bilbao and the Republic of Ireland.

But how long the contract Aston Villa signed with Castore and how much the Manchester-based brand part-owned by tennis legend Andy Murray pays them has not been reported. Aston Villa have remained tight-lipped on how long Castore will be their official kit supplier.

Instead, Aston Villa and Castore only announced the sportswear manufacturer’s contract to supply their kits was a ‘multi-year partnership’. The Villans dropped Italian company Kappa after a reported £3m a year, three-year deal. So, Castore is likely to stay for a bit longer yet.