Aston Villa Kit 23/24: Where to buy and money-saving deals

Aston Villa have just released the Villa Park natives’ new Castore home kit for the 2023/24 season. So, where are the places for fans to buy it and are there any money-saving deals?

The Villans unveiled Castore’s 23/24 kit with Ollie Watkins and John McGinn modelling the strip on Thursday. Aston Villa and the Manchester-based sportswear company have sought to get slightly creative with its design. Castore has built a soundwave effect into the body.

Castore has also embraced blue shoulders and sleeves for the design of Aston Villa’s new 23/24 season home kit. While the blue touches continue on the shorts with a stripe along the sides and for the socks. It is the second home kit from Aston Villa’s contract with Castore.

The Villans entered into a multi-year agreement with the Manchester-based brand in 2022. While Aston Villa’s new kit also boasts a new shirt sponsor in BK8. But where are the places for fans to buy the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit and are there any money-saving deals?

Where to buy the new Aston Villa 23/24 Castore home kit

Fans can buy the new Aston Villa 23/24 Castore home kit from a variety of retailers from its launch. But the price of their strip and the deals on offer can vary between each retailer. The recommended retail price of the Villans’ new strip has also increased compared to 2022/23.

Aston Villa official club store

When buying through the official Aston Villa club store, adults can get a standard version of the Villans’ new Castore shirt for £70 and an authentic shirt for £115. Kids, meanwhile, can only buy a standard edition for £55. Both prices mark an increase of £5 from 2022/23.

Additionally, Aston Villa offer an un-customised infant kids’ kit for £55 and for £70 with an official player’s name and number. An authentic customised adult kit with a player’s name and number costs £130. The customised standard Aston Villa 23/24 shirt is on sale at £85.

Adults, meanwhile, can buy Aston Villa’s 23/24 pro shorts for £55 or their standard-edition shorts for £40. Kids shorts cost £38. But Aston Villa are yet to release the socks separately.

Castore

Castore offers its customers an array of money-saving deals when buying items through its website. Shoppers aged 18+ can apply for Klarna financing, which lets them pay with three even instalments subject to status. Castore also offers free delivery for all orders over £50.

Students and key workers can also apply for a discount with the Manchester-based brand. Castore offers single-use discount codes for applicable customers. Only one code is valid at a time, while shoppers cannot apply their discount code with any pre-order placed online.

JD Sports

JD Sports offers fans wanting to buy the new Aston Villa 23/24 Castore home kit a number of money-saving deals. The self-professed king of trainers runs a 20% student discount and it also gives 10% off all customers’ first orders if shoppers sign up for JD Sports’ newsletter.

Additionally, it has free delivery on orders over £70, the same as the price of the standard-edition Aston Villa 23/24 home shirt. JD Sports also lets its customers return their items to its stores for free within 14 days of the purchase. Shoppers can also buy now and pay later.

Kitbag

Kitbag is selling the new Aston Villa 2023/24 Castore home kit at its standard RRP. Fans can also get a pro version of the Villans’ new home shirt for £115. But the online English sports retailer offers free shipping on all items, regardless of the total value of a customer’s order.