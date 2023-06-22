Aston Villa New Kit 23/24: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Aston Villa have released their home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy the club’s new Castore shirt.

Their strip for the new season is Aston Villa’s second designed by Castore since the British brand replaced Kappa in 2022. It entered into a multi-year partnership with the Villa Park natives to produce their men’s, women’s and academy kits plus apparel and training gear.

Aston Villa are also entering a new era with their 23/24 home kit having embraced a new badge. The team have adopted a modernised circular crest aimed at digital marketing. So, here is everything you need to know about Aston Villa’s new 23/24 home kit by Castore…

First look at the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit

Castore has taken a fresh look at Aston Villa’s traditional claret-and-blue strip for the new 23/24 season home kit. The Birmingham natives will take to the field at Villa Park with an all-claret chest with blue shoulders. The body of their new shirt also has a faint gradient effect.

Aston Villa’s new 23/24 home kit additionally features white shorts with a blue stripe on the sides. While Unai Emery’s side will embrace blue socks ahead of the club’s return to Europe. The Spaniard secured them a place in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League play-offs.

How much does the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit cost?

Aston Villa and Castore have priced a standard version of the Villan’s new 23/24 home kit at a cost of £70 for adults and a pro version at £115. Kids sizes cost £55 for a standard kit, with the pro shirt only in adult sizes. It is a slight increase on the cost of their 22/23 home shirt.

The Villans sold a standard version of their 22/23 home kit through their club website to adults for £65 and a pro version for £110. While kids sizes of their 22/23 home shirt were only available as a standard jersey at a cost of £50 before any additional personalisation.

Aston Villa’s 22/23 shorts cost £35 for adults and £28 for kids. Their 22/23 socks also cost adults £16. Castore and Aston Villa have priced their 23/24 shorts at £55 and £40 for pro and standard-edition adult shorts. Kids shorts cost £38, while socks are yet to be released.

Who is the sponsor of the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit?

Along with a new club badge, the 23/24 Aston Villa home kit by Castore will also feature a new front-of-shirt sponsor. The Villans have dropped Cazoo as their kit sponsor after three seasons. BK8 is now Aston Villa’s 2023/24 shirt sponsor and is also their principle partner.

The Birmingham natives have agreed to a three-year contract with the Asian gambling firm to sponsor the club. Aston Villa also announced the sponsorship deal with BK8 on June 22.

Who is the supplier of the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit?

Castore is the supplier of the new Aston Villa 23/24 home kit as part of their multi-year partnership. The Villans and Manchester-based sportswear manufacturer have sought to remain tight-lipped over exactly how long the company will produce their various items.

Aston Villa joined forces with Castore from the start of the 22/23 season following three seasons with Kappa. The Italian brand based in Turin had paid the Villans £3m a year for the privilege of designing their strips. So, it is likely that Castore stays for a while longer yet.

How to buy the new 23/24 Aston Villa home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Aston Villa home kit can do so through their official website. The Villans have made their latest jersey available for fans to purchase from its launch. So, here is how to buy the new Aston Villa 23/24 Castore home kit online:

Click this link to get to the official Aston Villa club store.

Select your desired item, size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Aston Villa 23/24 Castore home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.