Arsenal will try to move for Ivan Fresneda this summer, they love his potential











Arsenal will try to sign young defender Ivan Fresneda this summer if the opportunity arises.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Give Me Sport, who was provided an update on the young Gunners target.

Arsenal were very keen on the ‘fantastic’ Ivan Fresneda in the January transfer window.

The young right-back was seen as a potential replacement for Cedric Soares, who joined Fulham on loan.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t the only team interested in the 18-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund were also seriously keen on Fresneda, but the youngster decided to stay at Real Valladolid.

It looked like a very mature decision from Fresneda at the time, as he was their first-choice right-back at the time.

However, he’s failed to play a minute in La Liga since the transfer window closed.

Now, O’Rourke believes Arsenal will try to sign Fresneda again in the summer if Valladolid are willing to sell.

It could be very difficult to convince the young Spaniard to stay if the Gunners come calling.

O’Rourke backs Arsenal to try and sign Fresneda

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said: “I think Arsenal see him as a real potential star in the making, so I’m sure they will continue to follow his exploits at Valladolid.

“If the opportunity does come up, I’m sure they will make a move for him this summer.”

Bringing in a new right-back may not be at the top of Mikel Arteta’s list of priorities this summer.

They’ve been linked with a number of high-profile central midfielder, who are unlikely to be cheap additions.

If Arsenal try to sign Fresneda, it would be for his potential rather than his immediate impact.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

They’ve already got Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options in that position too.

That’s before considering the return of Brooke Norton-Cuffy from his loan spell at Coventry City.

Arsenal clearly see a huge amount of potential in Fresneda, otherwise they wouldn’t be so interested in signing him.

They’re regularly sending scouts to watch him, although right now they’re only seeing him warm the bench.

The Gunners are up for the battle to bring him in this summer, and will hope to secure one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Show all