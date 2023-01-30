Arsenal transfer news: Ivan Fresneda tells fans he won't be leaving in January











Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda has sent a message to Real Valladolid fans ahead of a potential move to The Emirates.

The teenage full-back has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with Borussia Dortmund also keen.

MARCA Valladolid journalist Chus Rodriguez has now provided an update on Fresneda’s future on Twitter.

He said: “Another good news for Real Valladolid: it seems that Fresneda is not going to appear in this market. The transfer is postponed, except for a last-minute surprise.”

Otra buena noticia para el Real Valladolid: tiene pinta que Fresneda no va a salir en este mercado. El traspaso se pospone, salvo sorpresa de última hora — Chus Rodríguez (@chusrodriguez) January 29, 2023

Fresneda has been tracked by Arsenal for several weeks now as they look to sign a young right-back.

It could mean Cedric Soares’s proposed move to Fulham could now also be cancelled.

Marco Silva’s side wanted the Portuguese on loan, but already have two Premier League players signed on temporary deals.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This had already slowed down progress, but now the collapse of Fresneda’s move could halt it completely.

Arsenal have already had a £13m bid accepted for Fresneda, but he’s now sent a message to Valladolid’s fans.

It sounds like the 18-year-old is keen to stay in Spain for now.

Arsenal target Fresneda sends message to fans

The Spanish teenager was seen outside Valladolid’s training ground, signing autographs for fans.

He was asked about his future, and replied: “No man no, I’m not leaving, don’t worry.”

Despite Fresneda’s message to Valladolid fans, Arsenal may still hope to get a deal done.

If Valladolid decide to go with the Gunners’ proposal, then Fresneda may be asked to accept their terms for the good of the club.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fresneda is expected to re-join Valladolid on loan for the rest of the season if the deal goes through.

Arsenal already have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as right-back options even if Cedric leaves.

Fresneda is very much a signing for the future, although he’s already playing every week in La Liga.

Arsenal’s transfer policy under Arteta has been finding young players who are capable of stepping into the first team quickly.

Fresneda certainly fits that bill, but a deal now looks like it may be postponed until the summer.

Show all