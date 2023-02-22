Report: Arsenal ready to battle to sign 'fantastic' player again, after trying to get him on deadline day











Arsenal are now preparing to do battle this summer to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who believe a number of teams across Europe are interested in the 18-year-old.

Fresneda started drawing interest from elsewhere when he broke into Valladolid’s first-team earlier this year.

He’s already made 10 La Liga appearances, and has starred against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The ‘fantastic’ defender was identified by Arsenal as the long-term solution to the right-back position.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In fact, the Gunners tried to bring Fresneda in on deadline day, but a deal never materialised.

Now, it appears as though Mikel Arteta haven’t given up on the young Spaniard.

Arsenal do face a tough battle to sign Fresneda though, with plenty of other clubs watching the teenager.

Arsenal face summer battle for Fresneda

The Evening Standard’s report states that, ‘Arsenal are in a four-way fight to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer.

‘Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Newcastle are also chasing the 18-year-old, who has excelled in Spain this season.’

Despite Fresneda already playing first-team football in Spain, it’s unlikely he’ll be first choice at any of the clubs linked with signing him.

Therefore, he needs to consider which environment will be best for his development.

In that respect for Fresneda, it’s very hard to look past Arsenal coming out on top in that battle.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

He can look to the development of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah under Arteta this season.

Even academy stars such as Ethan Nwaneri and Amario Cozier-Duberry have been integrated with the first team.

Fresneda would be competing with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu for minutes at right-back at The Emirates.

There’s also a good chance he goes on loan for a season to acclimatise to English football.

Arsenal have identified their man in Fresneda, and look willing to do battle to sign him.

The fact they’re still regularly scouting him suggests it won’t be long before they step up their interest.

He could become the latest young star to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project.

