'Unless there are twists': Fabrizio Romano shares Ivan Fresneda to Arsenal latest

Arsenal are pushing to sign new players before the deadline but one of those players won’t be Valladolid full-back, Ivan Fresneda.

The young defender has been on Arsenal’s radar for all of the window. However, no actual bid seems to have gone in and a number of clubs including Dortmund and Newcastle, seem to have bided their time when it comes to Fresneda.

And according to Fabrizio Romano this morning, there’s now going to be no deal for Fresneda, barring any late twists.

Fresneda was expected to depart in January after impressing for the Spanish side. However, it seems those interested clubs – including Arsenal – have decided to wait until the summer before assessing.

The young full-back clearly won’t be short of options. For Arsenal, it seems the notion of signing a new midfielder is more important than landing a promising young defender. The Gunners remain locked in talks to try and sign Moises Caicedo, with Brighton holding firm thus far.

Arsenal have signed Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard during the window already. A midfielder is thought to be high on Mikel Arteta’s list.

If Caicedo cannot be signed, then it’s likely the Gunners spring a surprise name out of nowhere.

TBR’s View: Arsenal have more pressing issues

It always felt like Ivan Fresneda would be a nice to have type signing, rather than an essential buy. Yes, he looks a top talent but he isn’t getting into the Arsenal XI now.

For the Gunners, getting Caicedo, or another good midfielder, has to be the priority now.

Brighton are playing hardball. But Arsenal won’t give up, and we can expect them to be active going right up until the deadline.