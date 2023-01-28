Arsenal transfer news: Romano shares the latest on Fresneda











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are one of two clubs “leading the race” for Ivan Fresneda.

The transfer insider spoke to GiveMeSport about the state of play involving the Gunners and the Real Valladolid gem.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Fresneda over the past few weeks.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Metro recently reported that both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund are on the right track for signing him.

Both clubs have apparently agreed a €15m (£13.1m) fee with Valladolid for the right-back.

Arsenal and Dortmund have reportedly both agreed personal terms with the player.

However, Marca have reported that Fresneda is leaning towards a switch to Germany.

Romano believes that it’s now up to Fresneda to decide where the next step in his career.

“Let’s see how it will progress,” he told GiveMeSport.

“The player has to decide, it’s really important to understand what the player wants to do.

“I’m told the that the German club is also moving behind the scenes on Fresneda.

“But now Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are leading the race.”

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A great shout for Arsenal – TBR View

Cedric Soares is reportedly closing in on a departure from Arsenal.

With that in mind, Mikel Arteta will need to bring someone in as cover.

Cedric is in the twilight of his career and deserves to go out and get regular first-team football.

And Fresneda would be a perfect replacement for him.

He’s an incredibly talented player. AS previously deemed him ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

Given Fresneda’s age, he likely won’t mind biding his time initially.

He can learn from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, and initially start out with cup starts and league cameos.

Then, as Fresneda picks up more knowledge and experience, his role can develop into that of a regular starter.