Romano says Arsenal are regularly sending scouts to watch Ivan Fresneda











Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that Arsenal continue to regularly scout Ivan Fresneda after being heavily linked with the Real Valladolid starlet in the January transfer window.

Fresneda looked set to be on the move last month. The 18-year-old is attracting a lot of admirers after a brilliant start to his career in the first-team.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

And it appeared that Arsenal may be in serious contention to secure his signature. At one stage, The Athletic reported that the teenager would decide that day whether he would join the Gunners or Borussia Dortmund. Both clubs have apparently agreed a £13 million fee with his club.

Arsenal continue to scout Fresneda regularly

However, Fresneda would ultimately stay put. But it would appear that that may just be delaying the inevitable.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Romano was asked about recent links between Arsenal and Denzel Dumfries. And while he could not comment on the Dutchman, he did suggest that Fresneda remains right on the Gunners’ radar.

“Despite reports to the contrary, at the moment I’m not aware of any negotiation between Arsenal and Inter for Dumfries,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“They are exploring right back options and Ivan Fresneda remains appreciated, they are sending scouts regularly to follow him, but Dumfries has completely different value for Inter and at the moment his situation is still quiet.”

Gunners will have to strengthen further this summer

It would probably not be a huge surprise to see Arsenal go out and sign another right-back in the summer. Cedric Soares was given the green light to join Fulham at the end of the January window.

Meanwhile, it has been Ben White who has played in that role for most of the campaign. White has done an outstanding job in the unfamiliar position.

However, Arsenal are surely going to be back in the Champions League next year. With that, it would not be ideal to have all three of your best centre-backs starting every game.

Fresneda is obviously a work in progress. But he has been described as a ‘fantastic‘ talent. And Mikel Arteta is clearly willing to put a lot of faith in his young players.

So if Arsenal do end up making a move for Fresneda, they will obviously think that he is destined for a very bright future.