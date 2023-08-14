Arsenal are now reportedly very keen to allow defender Kieran Tierney to leave the club this summer.

A report from The Telegraph has shared more details about the Scottish international’s future.

Time is ticking down in the transfer window for Arsenal to complete their required business this summer.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in three key targets and a fourth looks set to join them very soon.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will be providing competition from Aaron Ramsdale soon enough.

Arsenal need to start shifting players from the squad who aren’t going to feature this season.

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe could all depart very soon.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One player whose future at Arsenal appears to have changed several times this summer is Kieran Tierney.

He was linked with a move away from the club earlier in the summer before Mikel Arteta suggested he wanted him to stay.

Arsenal are now reportedly keen for Tierney to move on before the transfer window shuts.

He’s going to have plenty of suitors but agreeing a loan deal or permanent move might not be straightforward.

Arsenal keen for Tierney to leave

The report from The Telegraph talks about Newcastle’s interest in Kieran Tierney, which has existed for some time.

They suggest Newcastle are happy to cover the cost of player’s wages but have found it hard to deal with other clubs who now see them as a Champions League rival.

However, they go on to admit that Arsenal are ‘very keen’ to find a move for Tierney in the coming weeks.

It does feel like the time is right for Tierney to leave Arsenal, especially if they’re keen for him to depart.

He’s fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates despite playing well when called upon in pre-season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and now Jurrien Timber are all ahead of him in Arteta’s plans.

The Scottish international is too good to only be called upon if there’s an injury crisis.

He could end up playing regular Champions League football this season if he does make the move to St. James’ Park.