Manager confirms his ‘world class’ player is going to sign for Arsenal soon

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that David Raya is going to sign for Arsenal soon.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford. He has been linked with numerous clubs over the last few months, but it looks like Arsenal have won the race to sign him.

Nobody really expected Arsenal to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, but David Raya became a concrete target after Nottingham Forest came in for Matt Turner.

The American only joined Arsenal last year, but after the opportunity to become a number one elsewhere came in, it would’ve been silly to refuse.

Turner went and joined Forest earlier this week, and his spot in the Arsenal squad is up for grabs now.

Raya has been heavily linked with a move to join the Gunners on a season-long loan deal, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed it today in his press conference.

When asked if Raya will be signing for Arsenal, he replied, as quoted by The Athletic’s Jay Harris: “I expect a deal will be completed soon.”

TBR View:

Despite all the comments by pundits and the media, we really think this is a good move for Arsenal.

If you’ve watched the Gunners on a regular basis, you would know that Aaron Ramsdale is at his absolute best when he’s under pressure or his place in the side is under threat.

Turner was never going to pose such a threat, but Raya, if he comes in, definitely will, and that can only be a good thing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It will be interesting to see how many games Raya will get if he does join Arsenal soon.