The future of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has been in doubt for a while and now journalist Sacha Tavolieiri has provided an update on the player.

Arsenal started the Premier League season off as expected with a win. Lokonga didn’t even make the bench for the match and this shows that Mikel Arteta doesn’t see the player in their plans.

Tavolieiri reported on the future of the Arsenal midfielder. He said: “Been told Sambi Lokonga’s side meeting with Burnley about personal terms didn’t meet expectations and that it’s now more complicated than expected. Also the reason why it’s been so quiet since the 2nd of August.

“AS Monaco (who was on the player even before his transfer to Arsenal) still got an interest for the Belgian midfielder and took information recently but nothing concrete so far. To be continued towards the end of the window.”

Lokonga struggling to get a move away from Arsenal

The Belgian midfielder is only 23 years-old, so he still has time to reach the potential that saw Arsenal sign him in the first place.

The only way that Lokonga can do this is if he is playing top football consistently. The news from the journalist suggests that he is struggling to find a move away, but his future is one to watch.

Burnley or Monaco would both be a great move for the Arsenal player. He would definitely be a starting player and would still be playing to a high level.

If he were to join Burnley, the “special” talent would be able to showcase to Arsenal that he could manage to play to a high level in England.

He definitely has a high ceiling but with Arsenal trying to push for the title nowadays, it is very hard for players to break into the first team.

They have made more signings, including two midfielders, and this has pushed Lokonga further down the pecking order at the club.