Newcastle were strongly linked with Kieran Tierney earlier this summer, but things appear to have gone quiet on that front.

Indeed, it’s been a little while since we’ve had an update on Tierney and Newcastle, but, according to Ben Jacobs, this deal isn’t dead just yet.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Jacobs shared what he knows about Tierney and Newcastle, and he says that the Magpies’ interest in Tierney is genuine, and while the player is keen to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, there’s still a chance he will end up at Newcastle should he come onto the market at any point.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tierney to Newcastle still possible

Jacobs shared what he knows about Tierney.

“With Kieran Tierney the interest in genuine for sure, but Newcastle haven’t moved because the player has indicated he’s prepared to fight for his place at Arsenal. Tierney had to speak to Arteta to determine what his gametime is, and the feeling is that because Arsenal will have a lot of big games, Tierney will want to see what happens at Arsenal, that’s why Newcastle haven’t moved, but if Tierney becomes available for a reasonable price there’s a chance that Newcastle move,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Chance

There’s every chance that Kieran Tierney does come onto the market this summer at some point.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the clear first-choice at left-back, while there are still rumours that Joao Cancelo could still come in.

If Cancelo is indeed targeted, Tierney will soon find himself as surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and that will present Newcastle with the chance to strike.

This may not be one that moves quickly, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye out for if the right dominoes fall elsewhere.