Newcastle could still make move for ‘magnificent’ £30m PL star this summer

Newcastle United remain interested in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as the Magpies continue to search for a new full-back in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Eddie Howe’s side are continuing to try and reach an agreement to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton.

It is something of a surprise that Kieran Tierney remains at Arsenal at this stage of the summer. The Scotland international endured a frustrating season last year, finding himself behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Newcastle remain keen on Kieran Tierney

Reports from The Sun in April claimed that Newcastle were growing confident of agreeing a deal to sign the £30 million-rated Tierney. However, it does seem that the links have gone quiet in more recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta would surely be happy to keep the 26-year-old next season. So it may be telling that the speculation appears to have died down more recently.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Newcastle remain in the race to land Tierney.

It does feel as though we are coming towards the end of the first wave of the summer window. A lot of clubs are landing their top targets. Meanwhile, others are focusing on selling players and raising funds for moves of their own.

Certainly, the deal to take Declan Rice from West Ham to Arsenal looks set to spark the next wave of moves.

West Ham are going to have huge amounts to spend. Meanwhile, plenty of their rivals are going to be concerned about missing out on targets to the Hammers.

And Arsenal are probably going to have to focus on further sales before they make further substantial moves in this window.

That may play into Newcastle’s hands when it comes to Tierney. As much as Arsenal would like to keep him, he could command a very good fee.

He is a ‘magnificent‘ player. And if he makes it clear that he wants to play regularly, a move to Newcastle may be best for all parties if the Magpies make a bid.